California Public Employees Retirement System Buys Shares of 129,230 Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,419,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.07% of Asana as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Asana by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,922,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,383,000 after purchasing an additional 877,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,218,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,909,000 after buying an additional 1,009,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asana alerts:

ASAN stock opened at $50.57 on Wednesday. Asana, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.41 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of -33.05 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.52 and a 200 day moving average of $91.43.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative net margin of 77.59% and a negative return on equity of 199.15%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $27,150,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.62 per share, with a total value of $12,905,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $363,480,782 and have sold 92,440 shares valued at $9,494,542. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.