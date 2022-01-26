California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,140 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,778,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,104,000 after buying an additional 678,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 907,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,018,000 after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Leggett & Platt by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,304,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,376,000 after purchasing an additional 287,596 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Leggett & Platt by 42,868.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 167,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,473,000 after buying an additional 166,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,827,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

LEG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $37.05 and a 12-month high of $59.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.97.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Leggett & Platt from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

