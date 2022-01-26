California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,148 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,067 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Biohaven Pharmaceutical worth $15,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $365,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 23.6% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 24.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,691,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,460,000 after purchasing an additional 908,024 shares during the period. 89.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

BHVN stock opened at $116.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. has a one year low of $62.57 and a one year high of $151.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.55.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $135.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.40 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 668.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.27) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. will post -12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO George C. Clark sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.01, for a total transaction of $1,096,968.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Engelhart sold 35,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total transaction of $3,589,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,904,399 over the last ninety days. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.55.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.