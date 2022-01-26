California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.14 Million Holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,801 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,845 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of GDS worth $14,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GDS by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ GDS opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of -35.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. GDS Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.80.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.67). GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

