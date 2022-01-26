California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.35 Million Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 242,031 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,436 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $14,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 22.5% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 6,862,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 8.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,911,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,324,000 after buying an additional 482,019 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,883,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,675,000 after buying an additional 53,113 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,943,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $120,381,000 after buying an additional 41,235 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,138 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,378,000 after buying an additional 25,620 shares during the period. 68.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.50.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $57.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $52.12 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.92%.

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,193,755. Corporate insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Featured Story: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.