California Public Employees Retirement System Has $14.50 Million Stock Position in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.20% of Woodward worth $14,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 415.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $89,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Woodward in the second quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodward by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 9,613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,121,068.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WWD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Woodward from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

Shares of WWD opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Woodward, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.28 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). Woodward had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Woodward Profile

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

