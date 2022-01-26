California Public Employees Retirement System Has $15.15 Million Stake in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,654 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $15,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

NYSE AMG opened at $140.24 on Wednesday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $110.02 and a one year high of $191.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.36. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.35.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.09. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $575.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 18.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

In related news, insider John R. Erickson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $169.95 per share, with a total value of $509,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III acquired 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $188.39 per share, for a total transaction of $508,653.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $212.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.86.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc is an asset management company with equity investments in boutique investment management firms. It provides assistance on strategic matters, marketing, distribution, product development, and operations. The company was founded by William J. Nutt in December 1993 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.