California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 295,382 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,887 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $15,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 113,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,929,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 438,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 18,704 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 68,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 8,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,677,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

FR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. TD Securities raised First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.02.

In other First Industrial Realty Trust news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $641,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FR opened at $59.81 on Wednesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.08 and a 12 month high of $66.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

