California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,254 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 26,263 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Performance Food Group worth $14,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 76.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,636,625 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $819,396,000 after buying an additional 7,621,226 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 605.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,548,519 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $164,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,319 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 250.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,692,925 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $82,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210,400 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 253.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,426,260 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $69,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 68.0% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,518,321 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $117,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,986 shares during the last quarter. 99.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $44.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.55, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.70. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.76.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $149,629.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $685,657. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

