California Public Employees Retirement System Invests $15.29 Million in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 184,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,288,000. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Scientific Games as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter worth $16,812,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Scientific Games by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 83,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,961,000 after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Scientific Games by 68.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Scientific Games by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 171,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after buying an additional 124,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Scientific Games in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Scientific Games in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Scientific Games from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

NASDAQ:SGMS opened at $57.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.05 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.93. Scientific Games Co. has a 52 week low of $36.89 and a 52 week high of $90.20.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $539.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.57 million. Scientific Games had a net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games Co. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS).

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.