California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 360,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,532 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Envista worth $15,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVST. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Envista by 771.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,015,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,527,000 after buying an additional 3,555,062 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Envista by 21,395.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,606,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,981,000 after buying an additional 2,594,469 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Envista by 48.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,945,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,358,000 after buying an additional 966,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Envista by 149.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,561,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,485,000 after acquiring an additional 936,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envista by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,897,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,705,000 after acquiring an additional 598,953 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista stock opened at $42.27 on Wednesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.96.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $600,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Amir Aghdaei sold 50,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $2,356,574.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVST. Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.40.

Envista Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.