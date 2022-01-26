California Public Employees Retirement System Lowers Stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of Landstar System worth $13,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 2.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.7% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 0.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,086,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.53.

Landstar System stock opened at $162.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.98 and its 200 day moving average is $166.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.30 and a 52-week high of $188.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers transportation services including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air and ocean cargo, project cargo, and customs brokerage.

