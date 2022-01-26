California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 4,256 Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,321 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Digital Turbine worth $13,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 134,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,256,000 after acquiring an additional 60,749 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $39.58 on Wednesday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.66.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. The business had revenue of $310.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

APPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. increased their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie raised shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.63.

In related news, Director Michelle M. Sterling acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.98 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.62 per share, for a total transaction of $154,860.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

