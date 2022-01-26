California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Lumentum worth $14,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Lumentum by 1.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 21.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.0% in the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lumentum from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $476,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Penny Herscher sold 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.56, for a total value of $96,536.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,421 shares of company stock worth $4,643,499 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LITE opened at $95.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.93. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $108.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.24. Lumentum had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 23.68%. The firm had revenue of $448.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

