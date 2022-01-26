California Public Employees Retirement System Raises Stock Holdings in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,550 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Thor Industries worth $15,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,232,117 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $591,229,000 after purchasing an additional 127,919 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,204,694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $588,131,000 after buying an additional 547,084 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Thor Industries by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,379,705 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $155,907,000 after buying an additional 125,834 shares in the last quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Thor Industries by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 1,257,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,369,000 after buying an additional 200,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Thor Industries by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 624,856 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,606,000 after buying an additional 45,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

THO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Thor Industries from $142.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thor Industries from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Thor Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other news, Director Andrew E. Graves bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.74 per share, for a total transaction of $209,480.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter Busch Orthwein bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $103.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,034,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,279,425 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thor Industries stock opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 2.02. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.13 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The construction company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $1.24. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Thor Industries had a return on equity of 27.58% and a net margin of 5.74%. Thor Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 21st that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

