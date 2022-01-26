California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Teradata worth $14,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Teradata by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Teradata by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Teradata in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $322,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Teradata by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,578,000 after purchasing an additional 46,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CRO Todd Cione sold 47,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $2,000,174.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TDC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.55.

NYSE:TDC opened at $39.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.56. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $59.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 39.29%. The firm had revenue of $460.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Teradata

Teradata Corp. is the cloud data analytics company. It is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving the data challenges at scale. The company was founded on July 13, 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

