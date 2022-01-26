California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 12,036 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 655,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,036 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.21% of Old Republic International worth $15,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 2.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 0.9% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 70,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORI opened at $24.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.49%.

ORI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

