California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,449 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,449 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.23% of Acuity Brands worth $13,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 4.6% during the third quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 567,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $98,429,000 after purchasing an additional 24,935 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 23.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,047 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 393.9% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,469 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 15,527 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 0.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,258,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,370,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Acuity Brands news, SVP Barry R. Goldman sold 962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.61, for a total value of $213,188.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AYI opened at $195.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.19 and a fifty-two week high of $224.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.80 and its 200 day moving average is $193.80.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The electronics maker reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.44. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $926.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.60%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AYI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Acuity Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $218.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $237.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.17.

Acuity Brands, Inc engages in the provision of lighting and building management solutions and services. The firm caters commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure and residential applications for various markets. It offers luminaires, lighting controls, controllers for various building systems, power supplies, prismatic skylights, and drivers as well as integrated systems for various indoor and outdoor applications.

