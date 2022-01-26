California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,925 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,616 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,925 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of EMCOR Group worth $14,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in EMCOR Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,981 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in EMCOR Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $116.94 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.