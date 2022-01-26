California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 1,935 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 138,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,935 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Post worth $15,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Post during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $103.64 per share, with a total value of $207,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $107.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.79 and a 12 month high of $118.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.43.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.50.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

