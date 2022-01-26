California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 2,270 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Zai Lab worth $13,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZLAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Zai Lab by 1,008.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286,327 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,415,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,855 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,895,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,914,000 after purchasing an additional 853,991 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,354,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 707,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,616,000 after purchasing an additional 327,338 shares in the last quarter. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zai Lab news, Director William Lis sold 1,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $102,848.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,926 shares of company stock valued at $1,244,498. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $217.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zai Lab in a report on Sunday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zai Lab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.32.

ZLAB opened at $48.14 on Wednesday. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $187.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its 200 day moving average is $104.21.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $43.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.43 million. Equities analysts forecast that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zai Lab Company Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

