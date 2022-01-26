California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,615 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,573 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,615 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Huntsman worth $14,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 5.3% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 8.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,873 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Huntsman stock opened at $35.44 on Wednesday. Huntsman Co. has a 52-week low of $24.09 and a 52-week high of $38.51. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.48.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.