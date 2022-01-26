California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 4,129 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,942 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,129 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $13,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.3% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 509,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,868,000 after acquiring an additional 367,047 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 31.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 43,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $272,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AXTA opened at $29.44 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

