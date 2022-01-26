California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 5,452 Shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,452 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Perrigo worth $14,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Perrigo by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 145.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

PRGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE PRGO opened at $38.61 on Wednesday. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

In related news, EVP Svend Andersen acquired 3,655 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.10 per share, for a total transaction of $135,600.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma acquired 3,000 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

