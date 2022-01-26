California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 8,021 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 453,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,021 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.23% of OGE Energy worth $14,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,469,000 after acquiring an additional 10,163 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OGE. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

NYSE OGE opened at $37.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.19.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.79%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

