California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 9,048 Shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 473,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,048 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.23% of MDU Resources Group worth $14,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in MDU Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MDU opened at $29.02 on Wednesday. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.51.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is 43.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

