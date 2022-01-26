California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $13,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.6% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.1% during the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 101.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.13.

Shares of SMG opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $254.34. The company has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.33.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $737.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.38 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 56.20%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.53%.

About Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

