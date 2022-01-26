California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,407 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of AutoNation worth $13,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AutoNation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 20.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of AutoNation by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AN opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.98. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.64 and a 1 year high of $133.48.

AutoNation announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on AutoNation from $116.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Benchmark upped their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.17.

In other AutoNation news, Director David B. Edelson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.61, for a total value of $321,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment is comprised of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

