Calix (NYSE:CALX) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.16-0.21 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $174-180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.21 million.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CALX. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Westpark Capital lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.89.

NYSE CALX traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, hitting $41.03. 1,248,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,347. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.83 and its 200 day moving average is $56.24. Calix has a 52 week low of $29.12 and a 52 week high of $80.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Calix will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $6,913,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $617,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,929 shares of company stock worth $14,926,515. Corporate insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Calix by 553.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 119,289 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 562.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 39,107 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 33,208 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 445.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,081 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 87.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Calix by 62.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

