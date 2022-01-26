Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 15.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the second quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,110,000 after buying an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 201.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after buying an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 38.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after buying an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the second quarter valued at about $50,953,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after buying an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ELY opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. Callaway Golf has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 11.00%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ELY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Callaway Golf in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Callaway Golf in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.58.

In other news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.79 per share, for a total transaction of $386,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

