Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Shares Sold by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,192 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.05% of Callaway Golf worth $2,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELY. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Callaway Golf in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 2,857.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Callaway Golf during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ELY opened at $24.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.92. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $23.24 and a one year high of $37.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $856.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.22 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ELY shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total transaction of $86,430,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.55 per share, with a total value of $102,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,167,332 shares of company stock worth $91,355,635. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

