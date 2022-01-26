Callisto Network (CLO) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $25,871.00

Callisto Network (CURRENCY:CLO) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a market cap of $12.23 million and approximately $25,871.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,585.00 or 0.06804015 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00065660 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 345.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CRYPTO:CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 2,614,098,213 coins and its circulating supply is 2,575,109,612 coins. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network . Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants. Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default). “

