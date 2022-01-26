Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.

NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $97.57.

CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CATC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 4,093 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Cambridge Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 107.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,199 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

