Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 29.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS.
NASDAQ CATC opened at $92.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $640.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.42. Cambridge Bancorp has a one year low of $70.53 and a one year high of $97.57.
CATC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Cambridge Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cambridge Bancorp from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cambridge Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th.
Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile
Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.