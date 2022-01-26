Canaccord Genuity Group Cuts Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) Price Target to C$11.00

Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 65.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of TSE:HAI traded down C$0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$6.63. 39,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.44 million and a PE ratio of -19.73. Haivision Systems has a 12 month low of C$6.07 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

About Haivision Systems

Haivision Systems Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the video streaming market, and servicing enterprises and governments worldwide. It offers cloud series products; video encoders and decoders; transcoders and gateways; players and set-top boxes; enterprise video and signage solutions; recording and low latency viewing products; and Haivision Media Platform, an enterprise video solution, which provides tools for securely distribute internet protocol television channels.

