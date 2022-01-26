Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.80

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.06. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 6,871 shares changing hands.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

