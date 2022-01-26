Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $11.80

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.80 and traded as high as $12.06. Canaccord Genuity Group shares last traded at $12.06, with a volume of 6,871 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Get Canaccord Genuity Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.52.

Canaccord Genuity Group, Inc operates as a financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management and Capital Markets. The Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions and brokerage services to individual, investors, private clients, charities and intermediaries.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaccord Genuity Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.