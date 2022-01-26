Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Raised to C$170.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Scotiabank from C$168.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CNI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$155.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Shares of CNI traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 267,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,162,651. The stock has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $100.66 and a 1-year high of $136.22.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

