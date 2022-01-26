Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Gap Down to $122.46

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $122.46, but opened at $119.00. Canadian National Railway shares last traded at $120.35, with a volume of 72,099 shares trading hands.

CNI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $125.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.43. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $185,443,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 235,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,854,000 after purchasing an additional 10,443 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 28,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.10% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

