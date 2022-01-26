Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Earns Reduce Rating from Veritas Investment Research

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)‘s stock had its “reduce” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Veritas Investment Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CNR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$168.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$138.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$132.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$151.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,121. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$125.00 and a twelve month high of C$168.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$159.04 and a 200-day moving average of C$149.41. The stock has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

