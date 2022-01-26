Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Cut to C$165.00

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at CIBC from C$173.00 to C$165.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CNR. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$168.00 to C$167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$158.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$3.05 on Wednesday, hitting C$151.89. 1,915,358 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.41. The firm has a market capitalization of C$107.28 billion and a PE ratio of 22.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66.

In related news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,942,149.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

