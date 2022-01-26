Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Raised to C$172.00 at National Bankshares

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$170.00 to C$172.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.24% from the stock’s previous close.

CNR has been the topic of several other reports. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$163.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$168.00 price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.68.

TSE:CNR traded down C$3.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$151.89. 1,915,358 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,142,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$107.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79. Canadian National Railway has a 52-week low of C$125.00 and a 52-week high of C$168.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$159.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$149.41.

In other news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total value of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

