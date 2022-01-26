Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Rating Increased to Buy at Raymond James

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) was upgraded by Raymond James to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$180.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 18.88% from the company’s previous close. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$149.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$170.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$170.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$129.00 to C$137.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$138.00 price target on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$154.36.

TSE CNR traded down C$3.53 on Wednesday, hitting C$151.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,102,071. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of C$125.00 and a one year high of C$168.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.57. The stock has a market cap of C$106.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$159.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$149.41.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Ghislain Houle sold 5,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$161.43, for a total transaction of C$885,428.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$17,942,149.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

