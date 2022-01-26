Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Posted by on Jan 26th, 2022

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Company Profile

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF)

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.