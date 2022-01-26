Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at National Bank Financial

Canadian Utilities (OTCMKTS:CDUAF) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CDUAF. TD Securities boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of CDUAF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.40. The stock had a trading volume of 873 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,567. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.04. Canadian Utilities has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $30.88.

Canadian Utilities Ltd. engages in the provision of business solutions to companies in the utilities, energy, structures and logistics, and technologies sector. It operates through the following business units: Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other. The Electricity segment delivers electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and related infrastructure solutions.

