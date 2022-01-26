Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Trading 2.8% Higher

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) shares traded up 2.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.77 and last traded at $30.63. 1,060 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$45.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.58.

Canadian Western Bank engages in the provision of banking services for small and medium size companies. The firm provides commercial banking and financial services for business banking, personal banking or wealth management. It also offers full-service personal banking options, including checking and savings accounts, loans, mortgages and investment products.

