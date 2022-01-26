Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.21

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21, with a volume of 287591 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cano Health from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cano Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Cano Health in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Cano Health alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average of $10.75.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $526.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.61 million. On average, analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Solomon D. Trujillo bought 97,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $1,023,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marlow Hernandez bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 132,500 shares of company stock worth $1,329,925 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,303,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $134,119,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,628,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,039,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,147,000. 38.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cano Health Company Profile (NYSE:CANO)

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.