Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 11.8%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s share price was up 11.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.30 and last traded at $6.27. Approximately 108,908 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,429,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.61.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital upgraded Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.65.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.98 and a beta of -0.08.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, for a total transaction of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,156,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,279 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,238,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,621,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 1,849.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653,715 shares in the last quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,713,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,344 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

