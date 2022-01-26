Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$17.80.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Canopy Growth from C$18.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Eight Capital lowered Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$51.00 to C$28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, downgraded shares of Canopy Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$25.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.98, a current ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.32. Canopy Growth has a 52-week low of C$8.42 and a 52-week high of C$71.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.51.

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.