Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $194.82

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €194.82 ($221.39) and traded as high as €200.80 ($228.18). Capgemini shares last traded at €190.70 ($216.70), with a volume of 841,688 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of €207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of €194.82.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

