Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 39.92%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

