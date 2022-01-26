Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.58% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on COF. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.99.
Shares of COF stock opened at $152.16 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $99.82 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.22. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 1,383.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.
Capital One Financial Company Profile
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
