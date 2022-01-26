Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price objective lowered by Stephens from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 40.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $214.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.99.

NYSE:COF opened at $145.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.49 and a 200-day moving average of $158.22. The company has a market cap of $61.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. Capital One Financial has a one year low of $99.82 and a one year high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 26.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

